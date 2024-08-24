Is Bangkok’s ₹85 a night Airbnb too good to be true?

Bangkok hotels have a median price of $19 and an average of $25. A $1 Airbnb was found by Mike Rari, featuring minimal amenities such as a cot and shared facilities.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published24 Aug 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Representative Image of Airbnb app

Airbnb, of late, has become a popular choice for people who are out on vacation. People believe these properties are relatively more pocket-friendly and offer for value. However, a content creator seems to have found an incredibly cheap Airbnb in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

In a video first released by Viral Press, Mike Rari said he was able to secure accommodation in the city for one dollar (around 84).

"I paid one dollar for this Airbnb, and I'm going to show you guys inside," he said in the video.

According to a report by News18, the rental flat is located near Bangkok's Chinatown.

How does a $1 Airbnb look in Bangkok?

As the video proceeds, Rari climbs a ladder to reach a platform and then the front porch made up of wood.

Inside is a floor cot covered with a mosquito net. A garbage can, a fan, and a drawer are also in the room.

The complex was outdated but Rari said it made him feel "right at home" as it had an American flag too.

In the kitchen, a table can be seen with a rice cooker, refrigerator, and boiler. Moreover, there is also some exercise equipment and an outdoor laundry station.

There is also a common shower and toilet with a bucket and no mug.

If there is a space crunch, the tenant may also rent a cabinet for three cents.

Here's a tour into the 85 accommodation:

Budget Your Trip conducted a survey of 1,091 reputable hotels in Bangkok, finding that the median price is $19 ( 1592), while the average hotel price is a remarkably low $25 ( 2095).

Excluding taxes and fees, the average cost for a one-week hotel stay in Bangkok is $173, which is approximately 15,000, and for a two-week stay, it's $347, around 30,000.

