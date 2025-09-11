Is Carlos Alcaraz dating swimsuit model Brooks Nader? Rumours heat up after sister's statement

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is making headlines off the court, with fresh buzz about his personal life. The Tennis star, who recently lifted the 2025 US Open trophy, is rumoured to be dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

The speculation gained traction after Nader’s sister, Grace Ann, confirmed the chatter while attending a New York Fashion Week event. “The rumours are true. Dating is such a loose term, but I do know he’s the man of the hour,” she told E! News, even adding that she’s eager to meet the 22-year-old Grand Slam winner.

Nader, 28, was spotted at Alcaraz’s US Open final against Jannik Sinner, where she attended the trophy presentation after his victory. Interestingly, she had also been linked to Sinner last month, following her appearance at one of his matches. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this month, Nader dodged questions about the Italian star and hinted she might be seeing “someone else.”

The model, who divorced businessman Billy Haire in 2024, has had her sisters teasing her about receiving messages from athletes across “every field and court.” Grace Ann even slipped in a cheeky line: “Every field and court — not the NBA court.”

Also Read | Cam Thomas opts for $6 million qualifying offer with Brooklyn Nets

Alcaraz, meanwhile, had told the Sunday Times last year that he was still “looking for the right person,” admitting it can be difficult for tennis players to balance relationships with a globe-trotting career.

Neither Alcaraz nor Nader has officially confirmed the relationship, but their growing public appearances have kept fans and gossip columns buzzing.

On Sunday, Alcaraz defeated his Italian counterpart, Jannik Sinner, at the US Open men's singles at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, taking the largest prize money purse ever in tennis.

Alcaraz reasserted his superiority over Sinner by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 as he claimed his second career Grand Slam title in the US Open, having earlier won in 2022, and a sixth overall in his career.