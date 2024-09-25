Is Elon Musk dating Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni? Tesla CEO comments on rumours on social media

Elon Musk's speech for Giorgia Meloni at an awards event ignited dating rumours, with social media buzzing about their chemistry.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 Sep 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, right, presents Giorgia Meloni, Italy's president of the Council of Ministers, with an award during the Global Citizen Awards dinner, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Michelle Farsi)
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, right, presents Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s president of the Council of Ministers, with an award during the Global Citizen Awards dinner, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Michelle Farsi)(AP)

After billionaire Elon Musk's effusive praise for Italian President Giorgia Meloni at the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award ceremony in New York, social media users are speculating hints of coziness between the two.

Musk, while bestowing the award on Meloni, said it was an honor to present the accolade to “someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she was on the outside.”

“She’s also someone who is authentic, honest, truthful — and that can’t always be said about politicians,” he added.

Also Read | Elon Musk praises Italy’s Giorgia Meloni as ‘authentic, honest, truthful…’

Meloni shared a clip of Musk's speech on her X account and wrote: “Thank you Elon” in Italian.

The video went viral sparking speculations of the two dating. Some social media users even claimed that Elon Musk has a “crush” on Giorgia Meloni, highlighting his nervousness around her.

Netizens also suggested that they would make a “cute and amazing” couple.

Also Read | Musk to Celebrate Meloni as Italy Eyes Space Sector Investment

“Ok I am just gonna say it. Elon has a crush on you, he is so nervous presenting you with this award. I have never seen him that nervous before. I think you two would make a cute and amazing couple,” a user commented.

“Love is in the air,” another said.

“…. are we seeing a beautiful relationship unfold? I know I know - that seems childish,” another speculated.

“Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk would make a great power couple!” a user rermarked. “Excellent couple of democrats!” another added.

“Do you think They’ll date?” Tesla club questioned while sharing a picture of the duo.

Also Read | ‘Melodi’ memes surface as Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on Independence Day

But what did Elon Musk have to say on the speculations?

Elon Musk, who caught the air of online speculations, was quick to clarify that he is not dating Giorgia Meloni.

“We are not dating,” he said in a reply to the Tesla club's post.

Musk's reply made the netizens sad, who then asked, “Why not, you clearly get along?” and shared video clips of him with Meloni at different events.

 

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 03:04 PM IST
