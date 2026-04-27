Is everything well at Lucknow Super Giants? Rishabh Pant's ‘too many minds’ remark sparks buzz after sixth IPL 2026 loss

Nothing seems to be going well for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after the Sanjiv Goenka-led side slumped to their sixth loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chasing 156 runs, LSG huffed and puffed to level the scores, thanks to a six from Mohammed Shami on the final ball of their chase.

With just two wins in eight matches so far in IPL 2026, things are going to tough for the Rishabh Pant-led side. Despite having some of the biggest names in T20 cricket domestically and globally, LSG didn't seem to have gotten the right combination in IPL 2026.

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While the bowlers have performed as a unit throughout, the LSG batting unit have failed to crack the code, something that Pant himself admitted a few times. While Nicolas Pooran has been a total failure in the middle order, too many combinations at the top have also impacted them negatively.

Against KKR, Pant's decisions to hand Digvesh Rathi the final over and send out-of-form Pooran in the Super Over also came under severe criticism. In fact, it was Rinku Singh's four sixes off Rathi turned the game into KKR's favour. When asked about the decisions, Pant backed his players but also hinted that too many opinions may have had an impact in decision-making.

“It's going to be pressure game always, but at the same time, we have to look answers inside, not outside,” Pant said after the game. "And too many minds doesn't make it easy on the ground," added Pant, who was bought by LSG for ₹27 crores during the auction in 2024.

Who is Rishabh Pant referring too? While he didn't name anyone, the LSG captain might be pointing fingers at the star-studded backroom staff. LSG's backroom staff include Justin Langer (head coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), Lance Klusener (assistant coach), Ryan Cook (assistant coach), Tom Moody (Director of Cricket), Carl Crowe (spin bowling coach), Kane Williamson (strategic advisor).

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock pointed out that such a comment from the captain is "not good" and certainly sums up the whole issue. "It isn't really good that it is coming from the captain because he is basically saying there are too many people giving me information; he is kind of throwing the management group under the bus," Pollock told Cricbuzz.

"Maybe we don't know how it works; that is the problem. You don't know who has the final call, you don't know who sits with him and gives him the understanding of what they feel, or who has the discussions with him," added the former Mumbai Indians cricketer.

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