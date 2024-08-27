Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  'Is God real?' High School assignment question starts social media uproar; Netizens react, 'a clear violation…'

‘Is God real?’ High School assignment question starts social media uproar; Netizens react, ‘a clear violation…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A controversial high school assignment asks students to examine the universe's origins, morality and religious beliefs, which has led to social media backlash over concerns of forced personal beliefs and religion-state separation.

‘Is God real?’ High School assignment question starts social media uproar; Netizens react, ‘a clear violation…’

A Facebook user named Olivia Gray shared a list of questions that have started a social media uproar. “This is a real assignment for a high school class in Oklahoma," the US-based user wrote.

“It’s being called a research paper. This is some crazy shit overall and also on a technical level. Literally the kid had been in school ONE WEEK," she added.

Students are asked many questions about the world's origins, the nature of good and evil and the essence of religion and morality.

They are asked to format the answers according to APA Style, using Microsoft Word with Tahoma font at size 12 and 1-inch margins. The assignment requires a "Works Cited" page to reference all sources properly.

Students are asked to explore the universe's beginnings and answer who created it. They are asked to comment on the origin of evil and whether evil had a specific start or has always existed. Students are also asked to discuss whether humans are naturally good, evil or neither.

The questions call for examining morality and religion, including an overview of Christianity, its beliefs, practices and values. Lastly, students are asked questions like, “Is God real? Is satan real?"

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to the questions and expressed surprise and shock at the same time.

“That’s an assignment I would struggle with as a college level student. What are the “right" answers? I don’t think I even wanna know," wrote one user.

“I find it extremely disturbing content...And I thought there was separation of church and state in the US Constitution?" wrote another.

“So now she is being FORCED to spill her personal beliefs and will be graded on such?" posted another.

“A clear Violation of the Establishment Clause (U.S. Const. amend I). The school district's veiled attempt to recognize one religion over another. Why not let the student choose which religion they are to write about?" another Facebook user wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
