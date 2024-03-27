Is Good Friday happy or sad? Know significance, promise of redemption and more
Good Friday, a Christian holiday observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, falls this year on March 29, 2024. While the term ‘good’ might seem contradictory in the context of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, the day holds deep significance for Christians around the world
Good Friday, observed by Christians around the world, is a day that evokes a range of emotions. While the name "Good Friday" might suggest a joyous occasion, the day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a sombre and sorrowful event in Christian theology. This contrast between the name and its historical significance has sparked an ongoing debate among believers and scholars alike.