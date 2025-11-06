Is Gurugram real estate worth it? Redditor shares frustrating house hunt experience; netizens react

Owning a home remains one of the most cherished aspirations of the middle class, and with this dream, a Gurugram man set out to find his own place in the city's inflated real estate market. However, each time he stretched his budget to keep up, property prices soared higher.

Eventually, the Redditor gave up on his dream of owning a home and shared his frustrating house-hunting experience. “Is Gurgaon real estate even worth it anymore? Just dropped my home buying plans,” he wrote in a viral Reddit post.

‘Started with ₹ 1.5 crore budget but’ In the viral post, the Redditor shared that he was trying to buy a house in Gurgaon. He shared that he was looking for a builder floor with a lift in the main Gurugram area, and specified that he did not want a property in Dwarka Expressway, Sohna, Manesar, or distant sectors, since his office is located in Cyberhub.

"I have been trying to buy a house(builder floor with lift) in main Gurgaon (not Dwarka Expressway, Sohna, Manesar or distant sectors). My office is in Cyberhub so location is important to me," he wrote.

He shared that initially, he started looking for properties in a ₹1.5 crore budget; however, the budget had already been pushed past ₹2.5 crore, and he still couldn't find anything suitable.

"Started with 1.5 cr budget but every step of the process pushed me higher 1.8 cr, then 2 cr then 2.25 cr. Now brokers are only showing properties above 2.5 cr," the Redditor said.

Disheartened, he said, “That’s way over what I planned and honestly feels unreasonable for what is offered. I have finally dropped my plan.” “Don’t know what to do now. Gurgaon real estate s**ks,” he continued.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users sympathised with the Redditor and offered some valuable advice to him.

A user said that the real culprits are the delays and decision paralysis, while sharing his personal experience with Gurugram real estate: “I started in Jan 2011, 3BHK builder floors were like 52-55L in sec 57. Every few days it went up by 2 lakhs or the property just vanished. Finally settled for a floor for 68L in Oct 2011. Saw it and paid the token- all done in less than an hour.” “It s**ks when you just see and don’t take the plunge,” he added.

“You need to look for options which are a little far away. To be honest, spending 2 cr+ on a flat doesn't make sense at all. Look for a little far sector like 81,82,89, and you will get flats in ur budget there,” another user suggested.

