Hisaab Barabar, released on January 24, features R. Madhavan as a railway ticket examiner who uncovers a financial scam. The ZEE5 film highlights corruption and moral struggles and marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's return.

Hisaab Barabar, starring R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari and Rashami Desai, was released on January 24. The ZEE5 movie marks the comeback of Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who was last seen in the 2019 movie, Bypass Road.

Hisaab Barabar movie tells the story of Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket examiner who discovers a small error in his bank account. While trying to fix it, he uncovers a major financial scam involving a powerful banker, Micky Mehta. The plot follows Radhe as he battles corruption and bureaucracy while dealing with personal and moral struggles.

R. Madhavan plays Sharma while Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Mehta. Kirti Kulhari plays Inspector Poonam Joshi while Rashmi Desai plays Monalisa Yadav, a comic character in the movie.

We scouted X (formerly Twitter) for public reviews of the movie. Check out these 5 tweets before you decide to watch the Hisaab Barabar movie.

Hisaab Barabar review “Must watching movie.. Based on current banking system how banks cheat their customers on the name of charges,etc etc," wrote one social media user.

"Despite a solid premise with lots of potential, Ashwni Dhir's Hisaab Barabar, on ZEE5, is a big letdown. Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari try their best, but the screenplay is just dull. There was a genuine scope for exploring malpractices by banks, but this film is BAD!" came from another.

A very timid take on good versus evil told with numerous cinematic liberties Hisaab Barabar fails to entertain except in a few moments. Madhavan is okay. Neil Nitin Mukesh is average. Kirti Kulhari and Rashami Desai are just about okay. Disappointed," posted another user.

“Hisaab Barabar is a captivating featuring exceptional performances and a powerful narrative. A must-watch for its inspiring and relevant social messages. You nailed it once again, Madhavan," one X user commented.

"̌Hisaab Barabar good one in current times," came a mini review.