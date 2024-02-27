The Royal commentator suggests Meghan Markle's global recognition is due to the Royal Family, not her acting career. Hollywood celebrities prefer King Charles and Prince William over Harry and Meghan, despite their efforts to gain popularity in Hollywood, he said.

Hollywood celebrities are now favouring King Charles and Prince William over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as per Royal commentator Josh Rom.

Even though Harry and Meghan are trying hard to become famous in Hollywood with Netflix and Spotify deals, they're not getting as much support from Hollywood stars as they wanted, Rom told Sky News Australia.

Also Read: Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in 'Suits', read scripts before shooting In stark contrast, Prince William made his presence felt at the recent 77th BAFTAs, mingling with high-profile figures such as Cate Blanchett and David Beckham. This occurrence underscores the irony in the Sussexes' Hollywood aspirations when compared to the Royal support for the King and the Prince of Wales.

"I find it almost ironic that Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to make it in Hollywood, but yet it's the King and Prince William that are receiving more support from the stage and screen," Rom said.

Rom also touched on Meghan's acting career before her Royal marriage. He noted that her "Suits" role didn't place her at the pinnacle of Hollywood's A-list. Her global recognition, he suggests, is largely due to her association with the Royal Family rather than her acting credentials.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's memoir likely to put spotlight on Royal family members "She was hardly Angelina Jolie, she wasn't at the top of the A-list circuit. Certain sources have told me, before she was a Royal, that she and her former press representative would be meeting the tabloids to get Meghan into the press to further her career. She's only been elevated to the world stage because of Prince Harry," Rom said.

Harry-Meghan to ‘regain’ popularity Despite Rom's observations, there's a counter-narrative from a PR expert, who has suggested that Harry and Meghan are on a path to reclaiming their popularity in Hollywood.

"They have just returned from a successful press tour in Canada to promote next year's Invictus games and it showed them to be developing their brand in the right way and if this type of activity continues their Brand Sussex will be able to regain their some of their lost popularity," Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR told The Mirror.

