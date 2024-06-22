Social media users shared hilarious reactions on the idea to form an Income Tax Payers Association which speaks for its own members.

Despite paying their share of income tax, Indian taxpayers often find themselves at the receiving end of problems due to unnecessary indirect tax burdens and administrative loopholes. Recently, a social media user shared a hypothetical situation where Income taxpayers form their own association to speak for themselves. A Reddit user proposed the idea of forming the "Taxpayers Association of India," which left netizens in splits.

Several users expressed their hopelessness that even the formation of such an organisation would be of no help as even that association might be fined by the government, joked a Reddit user on the post.

Contributing to the imaginary situation, another Reddit user expressed that the hypothetical ITPAI "will have daily IT, CBI raids,"

“The association will also be taxed and that is more money out of your pocket," commented a Reddit user on the post.

“How are you gonna defend yourself when goberment arrives? You got guns? Boston Tea party was held successfully only because they had guns and numbers," wrote another Reddit user.

"10% surcharge for being members," read another Reddit post.

“In a democracy, civil activism rarely works. Even if it works it will be so late that it will have missed the bus and train, the ship would have sailed and plane would have taken off. You need to hit the streets to have some impact," commented another user.

Referring to the frequent CBI, ED, and IT raids on opposition parties politicians, another Reddi user wrote, “The heads of this association will be having daily IT, ED and CBI raids."

The light-hearted conversation among social media users signifies the glaring issues the Income taxpayers face, which are least discussed in the public domain. A few months ago, a broker raised concerns in front of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over high taxes imposed on stock market brokers and real estate transactions, which make it difficult for taxpayers to buy homes in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Bangalore.

The broker labelled the Centre as a ‘sleeping partner’ and said that the government is making more money than his community from various taxes like CGST, STT, and long-term capital gains tax. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appeared to have dodged the question by replying, “A sleeping partner cannot answer sitting here."

