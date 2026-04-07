Is India’s fitness culture under threat from weight-loss drugs? Experts weigh in on pills vs lifestyle changes

The growing use of weight-loss medications in India has sparked a broader conversation about their potential impact on the country’s fitness culture. With social media buzz, celebrity endorsements, and growing clinical use, more people are turning to medical alternatives that promise faster results.

While these drugs may offer a solution for those struggling with obesity and related health issues, experts warn they could sideline sustainable habits such as exercise, strength training, and nutritious eating. Being fit today is no longer merely about being thin; it also includes muscle strength, endurance, metabolic health, and long-term well-being.

As quick-fix methods gain traction, medical and fitness professionals are debating whether these medications should work alongside traditional lifestyle changes or risk replacing them altogether. This raises an important question: Are weight-loss drugs undermining India’s fitness culture, or are they simply another tool for achieving better health when used responsibly?

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Fitness is more than just weight loss Aesthetic and plastic surgeon Dr Anmol Chugh points out that rapid weight loss with medication can raise concerns, particularly about body composition and skin quality.

“The growing demand for weight-loss pills sweeping India has sparked conversations about fitness fads, appearance, body types, and even skin texture. In clinics today, people are losing weight quickly on medication but still feel uncomfortable about how they look afterwards,” he says.

Weight loss through medication can be effective, but when it happens rapidly, the skin may not adjust at the same pace. Exercise-based weight loss allows tissues time to adapt, whereas quick medical interventions can sometimes leave the skin looking loose or creased.

“Weight numbers should be less important than body shape. Fitness is about maintaining strong muscles and healthy skin, not just losing weight. Ignoring workouts, especially strength training, can lead to both muscle and fat loss. When muscle declines, the body appears softer. Without regular movement, the skin may look looser and less firm,” Chugh adds.

As a result, more people are opting for procedures to tighten loose skin after significant weight loss. However, shedding kilos does not always translate into the desired appearance.

Pills can’t replace movement and discipline Fitness expert Sumit Dubey, founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), emphasises that medication cannot replace consistent physical activity.

“There is suddenly widespread discussion about slimming pills across India’s fitness landscape. As awareness grows about medicines that accelerate fat loss, some wonder if traditional exercise habits are declining. But even when such treatments help certain individuals, movement remains equally important,” he says.

Weight-loss medications are typically prescribed for individuals with severe obesity or related health complications. These drugs work by altering hunger signals and, in some cases, slowing nutrient absorption. When used appropriately, they can support weight loss and reduce health risks.

However, experts warn that an increasing number of people are using these drugs without a clear medical need, which is concerning.

“A person’s health cannot be measured by numbers on a scale alone. Strength, endurance, mobility, and internal balance are equally important. Weight loss achieved solely through medication may look good initially, but underlying fitness can remain poor,” Dubey explains.

He adds that a lack of physical activity can lead to gradual muscle loss, reducing overall strength and stamina despite weight reduction.

That said, weight-loss drugs are not inherently harmful. When used correctly, they can complement exercise and balanced nutrition. The key lies in maintaining balance, using medication when necessary, while continuing to stay active and build strength.

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Medications are enablers, not replacements Dr Neha Shah, co-founder of The Good Weight and a bariatric surgeon, believes weight-loss drugs can benefit individuals who struggle to lose weight through conventional methods, but only when combined with lifestyle changes.

“The narrative that weight-loss medicines are ‘killing’ India’s fitness culture is based on a misconception that fitness and weight loss are the same. They are not. Fitness is about achieving the best physical and mental state of the body. Movement and strength training are non-negotiable, regardless of body weight,” she says.

She adds that not being overweight does not justify a sedentary lifestyle.

“At the same time, I see many patients who need more than ‘eat less, move more’ advice. For someone weighing over 100 kg with joint injuries or limited mobility, exercising can be extremely difficult or even unsafe. In such cases, weight-loss medications have a valid role,” Shah explains.

She notes that these drugs can be particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or obesity-related conditions when prescribed appropriately.

“These medications are not a substitute for a healthy lifestyle; they are enablers. The most effective weight-loss programmes combine nutrition, physical activity, and medical support,” she says.