Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath created a buzz on social media on Wednesday when he released a teaser for the next episode of his podcast series, ‘People By WTF’.

Sharing a short clip, Nikhil Kamath could be heard recounting a past meeting with a guest in Bengaluru during a startup conference. He reminded the latter that he was asking the questions while the guest sat for an hour.

He did not reveal the name of his guest for the episode.

Posting the clip, where Nikhil Kamath's words could be heard in Hindi, he said, “You might not remember, but this happened a few years ago when you visited Bengaluru to meet people from the startup (ecosystem). Your last meeting of the night was with us. Even then, I was the one asking you questions as you sat with us for an hour.”

Here's the Tweet:

Despite not revealing the name of the guest, the laugh of the latter resonated that he was no one else but Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there is no confirmation of this.

If the speculation is true, this would be the first time that PM Modi will be on a podcast. PM Modi already hosts 'Mann Ki Baat' and has been part of various television interviews but never appeared in a podcast.

Also Read | Why did Nikhil Kamath finally decide to buy a house?

Soon after the video was shared on X, it garnered 999.6K views, and people were quick to react.

Here are a few reaction: One wrote, “I am curious , why beerbiceps, raj shamani wont be able to do it till now.”

A second wrote, “Have to applaud PM Modi. He EVOLVES with time like no other politician. He knows where to find the connect with the youth. Won't be surprised from here on politicians across the board having free flow conversations, more in form of a discussion instead of the traditional interviews on TV news channels. Good to see entrepreneurial spirit emerging in the country.”

A third commented, “Spoiler alert: This podcast is set to become the most controversial and talked about of Q1 2025.”

“Let’s hope, it contains some difficult questions regarding current state of the country and future growth,” wrote a fourth user.

A fifth user wrote, "Modi ji dropping bangers after bangers since the first day of 2025."