Is Jessica Radcliffe Orca attack video real? Here's the reality behind viral TikTok video

Jessica Radcliffe, a marine trainer, was attacked and killed by an orca, according to a viral video circulating online. The video cited in a report by the Hindustan Times, which gained widespread attention on TikTok, claimed that the ‘23-year-old’ was attacked during a performance. It also stated that Radcliffe died ten minutes after staff rescued her.

Most of these videos, shared mainly on Facebook and TikTok, do not specify what actually happened.

Fact check: Is the video clip true? Although many videos circulate, there are no media reports of Jessica Radcliffe being attacked by an orca.

Vocal Media also noted that there is no credible evidence, such as obituaries or marine park statements. Kenya's The Star reported that the voices in the video seem AI-generated.

Additionally, the HT report stated that a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe was not found online; hence, it seems to be a fabricated person.

Previous orca attack cases Although this orca attack report is false, there have been previous cases where trainers were killed by orcas, most famously the Dawn Brancheau incident.

In 2010, Tilikum, the orca, killed the senior trainer during a SeaWorld show in Orlando. Dawn's death was featured in the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which showed the ethics of confining large mammals, the HT report noted.

A year prior to his accident, Alexis Martinez, a Spanish trainer, was killed after an orca named Keto bumped into him during a rehearsal.

Meanwhile, in 1991, a Canadian trainer was also killed when three orcas dragged him underwater.

Although the viral videos use real-world incidents to make the ‘Jessica Radcliffe’ death appear genuine, there is no evidence that such an attack occurred or that Jessica Radcliffe, a marine trainer, actually exists.

Are orcas deadly? Orcas, commonly called killer whales, are known to be highly intelligent and social predators that inhabit oceans around the world. They are reportedly not considered dangerous to humans on a large scale; however, most fatalities have been caused by captive orcas.