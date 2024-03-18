Active Stocks
Business News/ News / Trends/  Is King Charles dead? Or is it Kate Middleton? Death rumours start doing rounds on social media
BackBack

Is King Charles dead? Or is it Kate Middleton? Death rumours start doing rounds on social media

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Flags at half-mast in UK government buildings, BBC ‘all black again’, social media speculates King Charles or Kate Middleton's death.

FILE.- Men walk by a portrait of King Charles III, in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)Premium
FILE.- Men walk by a portrait of King Charles III, in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File) (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

In the United Kingdom, flags are at half-mast in some government buildings, claimed one user on X (formerly Twitter) while mentioning that the BBC went “all black again".

Either King Charles is dead, abdicating or Kate Middleton died, the user claimed. “The streets are saying King Charles is dead?" the user added.

The X user is, however, not the only one claiming so.

“Word on the street being King Charles died on Saint Patrick’s Day?" wrote another user.

King Charles was earlier seen leaving Windsor Castle on March 15 just after news came out that his old friend Ian Farquhar had passed away at the king's Highgrove estate. The monarch looked serious when he was driven to an unknown location.

Charles has been getting treatment for cancer diagnosed during a hospital visit for another reason at The London Clinic. The prostate surgery he had there was not because of cancer, as per the Palace which insists Charles does not have prostate cancer. He has had to stop doing some public work based on his doctors' advice. However, he does meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak every week.

On March 14, he met with the High Commissioner of Jamaica and his wife at Buckingham Palace. Before that, he talked with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a video call. He also had meetings with the ambassadors from Algeria and Mauritania.

BBC on alert

The BBC Events team was reportedly told to be ready for a very important update from the Royal Family “at any time". So far, it has been speculated that it will be something related to Kate.

Lauren and Chen, the sisters behind the 'Popapologists' podcast, shared a video on TikTok about Princess Kate's health. They talked about her not attending the Trooping the Colour event in June.

Princess Kate, 42, hasn't appeared in public since her abdominal surgery in January. This week, she said sorry for “manipulating" a photo released by the palace of her and her three kids. This apology made people more curious about her health and where she is.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 18 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST
