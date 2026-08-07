Is Kit Connor playing Cyclops? Here's what reports say about Marvel's X-Men reboot

Marvel Studios is reportedly moving closer to finalising one of the most closely watched castings for its upcoming X-Men reboot, with a new report claiming that actor Kit Connor has been selected to portray Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops.

Is Kit Connor playing Cyclops? Here's what we know According to a Deadline exclusive, Connor haas emerged as the studio's for the iconic mutant leader after Marvel Studios and director Jake Schreier met with several candidates for the role. Sources cited in the report said the decision was made last week, although neither Marvel Studios nor representatives for Connor responded for comment.

The reported casting comes shortly after another Deadline report claimed that Samara Weaving is being lined up to play Emma Frost, suggesting that Marvel is steadily assembling the principal cast for its new X-Men film.

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While neither casting has been officially announced, both reports indicate that the studio is making significant progress ahead of production.

More about Cyclops Cyclops, whose real name is Scott Summers, is one of the founding members of the X-Men and has remained a central figure in Marvel Comics since his debut in The X-Men #1 in 1963. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character is recognised as the team's field leader and is known for emitting powerful optic blasts from his eyes, which he controls using a specialised ruby-quartz visor or glasses.

If confirmed, Connor would become the third live-action actor to portray Cyclops in a major X-Men film series. James Marsden first played the character in the original X-Men trilogy released during the 2000s, while Tye Sheridan took over the role in the later prequel films beginning with X-Men: Apocalypse. Marsden is also set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, marking his return to the Marvel universe.

Connor has become one of Britain's most prominent young actors following his acclaimed performance as Nick Nelson in Netflix's Heartstopper. He has also appeared in films including Rocketman and Warfare, with his profile continuing to rise in both television and cinema.

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