Is Kit Connor playing Cyclops? Here's what reports say about Marvel's X-Men reboot

Marvel Studios is reportedly moving closer to finalising one of the most closely watched castings for its upcoming X-Men reboot, with a new report claiming that actor Kit Connor has been selected to portray Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops.

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Is Kit Connor playing Cyclops? Here's what we know According to a Deadline exclusive, Connor haas emerged as the studio's for the iconic mutant leader after Marvel Studios and director Jake Schreier met with several candidates for the role. Sources cited in the report said the decision was made last week, although neither Marvel Studios nor representatives for Connor responded for comment.

The reported casting comes shortly after another Deadline report claimed that Samara Weaving is being lined up to play Emma Frost, suggesting that Marvel is steadily assembling the principal cast for its new X-Men film.

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While neither casting has been officially announced, both reports indicate that the studio is making significant progress ahead of production.

More about Cyclops Cyclops, whose real name is Scott Summers, is one of the founding members of the X-Men and has remained a central figure in Marvel Comics since his debut in The X-Men #1 in 1963. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character is recognised as the team's field leader and is known for emitting powerful optic blasts from his eyes, which he controls using a specialised ruby-quartz visor or glasses.

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If confirmed, Connor would become the third live-action actor to portray Cyclops in a major X-Men film series. James Marsden first played the character in the original X-Men trilogy released during the 2000s, while Tye Sheridan took over the role in the later prequel films beginning with X-Men: Apocalypse. Marsden is also set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, marking his return to the Marvel universe.

Connor has become one of Britain's most prominent young actors following his acclaimed performance as Nick Nelson in Netflix's Heartstopper. He has also appeared in films including Rocketman and Warfare, with his profile continuing to rise in both television and cinema.

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Marvel Studios has yet to formally unveil the cast of its new X-Men film or announce when production will begin. Until an official announcement is made, the reported casting of Connor remains unconfirmed, although the Deadline report suggests the studio has identified him as its preferred choice for the role of Cyclops.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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