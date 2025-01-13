Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival observed in January every year. It is celebrated across the country, typically on January 14 (January 15 on a leap year).

Makar translates as 'Capricorn', and Sankranti means 'transition'. Some people celebrate Makar Sankranti by bathing in holy rivers and lakes, especially at the confluence of holy rivers.

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival, marking a time of celebration and expressing thanks to Mother Earth or nature as winter starts to recede.

Is Makar Sankranti a Maharashtrian festival? Yes, Makar Sankranti is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, people celebrate Makar Sankranti by sharing ‘til-gul’–sesame seeds and jaggery–and preparing tilachi chutney. Tilachi chutney is a spicy, crunchy sesame seed chutney made by pounding dry-roasted sesame seeds with garlic, red chillies and salt.

The sweet exchange accompanies the traditional refrain, “Til gul ghya, god god bola,” encouraging people to let go of past grievances and embrace new beginnings.

Til is also a big part of the festivities in the eastern state of Bihar, where sweets such as tilkut and til ke laddoo are made especially for the occasion.

In which other states Makar Sankranti is celebrated? Makar Sankranti is celebrated in several parts of India in different forms:

In Gujarat and Rajasthan, Makar Sankranti is jubilantly celebrated by flying kites.

In Tamil Nadu, people celebrate it as the festival of Pongal. In Kerala, devotees of the god Ayyappa observe Makaravilakku, with a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple.

In the two Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Sankranti is celebrated with great enthusiasm and spans three days. The first day is known as Bhogi, the second day is the main festival and the third day is called Kanuma, a day dedicated to honouring cattle, which plays a crucial role in agriculture.

In Punjab, the day before Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Lohri (or Lohari). Other names for the holiday in various regions of India include Maghi, Khichdi, and Poush Parbon, among many others.