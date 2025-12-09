‘Is mall culture dying in Bengaluru?’: Reddit debates as shoppers call most malls ‘stale’

Bengaluru’s malls have long doubled as weekend escapes — from movie outings to food crawls and fashion hunts. But a recent discussion on Reddit has sparked a larger debate: Is mall culture in the city losing its spark?

A post on the Bengaluru subreddit, titled “Is the Mall Culture Dying in the City?”, has gone viral with several users agreeing that many popular malls feel “tired” and lack the vibrancy they once had. The user, who has been in the city since 2018, wrote that many spaces today feel “less like community hubs and more like overpriced warehouses for retail.”

“Same food stalls, same layouts, nothing exciting” From familiar food court menus to repetitive store lines, several commenters echoed the sentiment that malls now offer little novelty.

“Every mall has the same brands… feels like a copy-paste job,” one user wrote.

Another added that older malls no longer seem like social destinations and instead feel “hollow” — lacking events, experiences or creativity.

Mall of Asia Emerges As An Exception One mall that escaped criticism in the discussion is the recently launched Phoenix Mall Of Asia. Shoppers praised its massive scale, high ceilings and more “destination-style” ambience.

A user wrote, “The traffic and air pollution is getting crazy in bluru and ott is also the main reason lots of people are watching series instead of hanging out...!!!”

“MoA still feels alive. Other malls look like they stopped caring,” a comment read.

With newer attractions such as large-format entertainment zones and open-concept design, many users said MoA brings back the excitement they once associated with mall outings.

Not Everyone Agrees: Some Say Malls Still Draw Crowds The debate remains split, with several users arguing that malls continue to thrive — especially during weekends and sale seasons.

“Try finding a seat in any food court on a Saturday — packed,” a counter-commenter pointed out.

“Nope, I just came back from Nexus shantiniketan, it was packed dude. We in east Bangalore don't have the luxury of travelling outside the city every weekend, so we take our kids mall often so they can enjoy some games and food,” wrote another.

“Online shopping >>>>>>> Traffic, Potholes, Fuel price,Parking fees, deal with asshole auto guys, one way drivers, office work on weekends,” the third user wrote.

Others noted that malls are adapting with more experience-led spaces such as gaming arenas, breweries, and pop-up markets.

Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall Temporarily Sealed Over Tax Dues Last month, Mantri Mall in Malleshwaram was sealed by the Bengaluru civic body over pending property tax payments. The mall was allowed to reopen later the same day following a court order, the Indian Express reported.

This is not the first time the popular shopping destination has faced such action. Mantri Mall has been shut multiple times in recent years, including in May 2024, for allegedly failing to clear property tax arrears estimated at around ₹50 crore.

Officials said action is being extended to other commercial properties with significant outstanding dues. “We have identified tax defaulters who owe more than ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh and will initiate closure proceedings against them as well,” an official stated.