Is Matheesha Pathirana playing today in LSG vs KKR? Ajinkya Rahane backs winning combination in Lucknow in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) pacer Matheesha Pathirana missed out on a spot in the playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after captain Ajinkya Rahane kept confidence on his winning combination from at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

Pathirana, who was bought for ₹18 crore by the three-time champions during the auction last December, did not play the first seven games for KKR as the Sri Lankan was recovering from an injury suffered during the T20 World cup 2026. Pathirana, joined his new KKR teammates a week back, after getting a No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket.

“We were looking to bat first. The morale was really good. But obviously the last two, three days, sitting back and sitting together as a team, reflecting on last seven games, what are the things we did right, the areas which we can improve. It's always about the improvement, each and every game. We had a good couple of practice sessions, looking forward to the game,” Rahane said after the coin toss after LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl.

Although Pathirana had started training, the Sri Lanka pacer is believed to be not match-fit to be available for selection. He is not even in the list of five impact substitutes. If all goes well, Pathirana may be available in KKR's next game on May 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A spot in the playing XI for Pathirana will definitely bolster KKR.

How KKR's IPL 2026 has been so far? Unlike other teams, KKR had the worst possible start to their IPL 2026 campaign, losing five of their first six games (one game ended in no result). While pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out due to injuries before IPL 2026, KKR did not had the services of Cameron Green the bowler due to a back injury for a first few games.

To add more to that, Pathirana's absence compounded more problems for the Kolkata-based franchise. KKR finally had their first win against Rajasthan Royals at home. If the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi shone with the ball, Rinku Singh proved what he is capable off with the bat along with Anukul Roy, to see KKR home in the final over.

LSG vs KKR playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi