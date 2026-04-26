Is Matheesha Pathirana playing today in LSG vs KKR? Ajinkya Rahane backs winning combination in Lucknow in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) pacer Matheesha Pathirana missed out on a spot in the playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after captain Ajinkya Rahane kept confidence on his winning combination from at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

Pathirana, who was bought for ₹18 crore by the three-time champions during the auction last December, did not play the first seven games for KKR as the Sri Lankan was recovering from an injury suffered during the T20 World cup 2026. Pathirana, joined his new KKR teammates a week back, after getting a No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket.

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“We were looking to bat first. The morale was really good. But obviously the last two, three days, sitting back and sitting together as a team, reflecting on last seven games, what are the things we did right, the areas which we can improve. It's always about the improvement, each and every game. We had a good couple of practice sessions, looking forward to the game,” Rahane said after the coin toss after LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl.

Although Pathirana had started training, the Sri Lanka pacer is believed to be not match-fit to be available for selection. He is not even in the list of five impact substitutes. If all goes well, Pathirana may be available in KKR's next game on May 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A spot in the playing XI for Pathirana will definitely bolster KKR.

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How KKR's IPL 2026 has been so far? Unlike other teams, KKR had the worst possible start to their IPL 2026 campaign, losing five of their first six games (one game ended in no result). While pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out due to injuries before IPL 2026, KKR did not had the services of Cameron Green the bowler due to a back injury for a first few games.

To add more to that, Pathirana's absence compounded more problems for the Kolkata-based franchise. KKR finally had their first win against Rajasthan Royals at home. If the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi shone with the ball, Rinku Singh proved what he is capable off with the bat along with Anukul Roy, to see KKR home in the final over.

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LSG vs KKR playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in