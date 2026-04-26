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Is Matheesha Pathirana playing today in LSG vs KKR? Ajinkya Rahane backs winning combination in Lucknow in IPL 2026

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane did not tinker with the winning combination that gave them the franchise's first win in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. KKR were sent to bat first by LSG at Ekana Stadium.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Apr 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Matheesha Pathirana during a practice session.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Matheesha Pathirana during a practice session. (PTI)
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Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) pacer Matheesha Pathirana missed out on a spot in the playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after captain Ajinkya Rahane kept confidence on his winning combination from at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

Pathirana, who was bought for 18 crore by the three-time champions during the auction last December, did not play the first seven games for KKR as the Sri Lankan was recovering from an injury suffered during the T20 World cup 2026. Pathirana, joined his new KKR teammates a week back, after getting a No Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: Big boost for KKR? Matheesha Pathirana joins team

“We were looking to bat first. The morale was really good. But obviously the last two, three days, sitting back and sitting together as a team, reflecting on last seven games, what are the things we did right, the areas which we can improve. It's always about the improvement, each and every game. We had a good couple of practice sessions, looking forward to the game,” Rahane said after the coin toss after LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl.

Although Pathirana had started training, the Sri Lanka pacer is believed to be not match-fit to be available for selection. He is not even in the list of five impact substitutes. If all goes well, Pathirana may be available in KKR's next game on May 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A spot in the playing XI for Pathirana will definitely bolster KKR.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: Will Pathirana be fit in time for KKR? Pacer's manager drops big hint

How KKR's IPL 2026 has been so far?

Unlike other teams, KKR had the worst possible start to their IPL 2026 campaign, losing five of their first six games (one game ended in no result). While pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out due to injuries before IPL 2026, KKR did not had the services of Cameron Green the bowler due to a back injury for a first few games.

To add more to that, Pathirana's absence compounded more problems for the Kolkata-based franchise. KKR finally had their first win against Rajasthan Royals at home. If the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi shone with the ball, Rinku Singh proved what he is capable off with the bat along with Anukul Roy, to see KKR home in the final over.

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LSG vs KKR playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Also Read | LSG vs KKR prediction: Who’ll win Lucknow or Kolkata? We asked ChatGPT

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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