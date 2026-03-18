Is Meghan Markle ‘bossing’ Harry around? Report makes explosive claims post Netflix breakup

Meghan Markle would allegedly boss around Prince Harry during Zoom meetings with Netflix, reported Variety, after the streaming platform cut ties with the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Variety report, citing sources, said she would “talk over or recast” Prince Harry’s thoughts, and sometimes, when Harry would be mid-sentence, “she’d touch his arm or thigh” during virtual and in-person meetings with Netflix partners.

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However, Markle’s lawyer, Michael J Kump, pushed back on the claims, calling it “misogynistic”. He wrote a letter to Variety, accessed by Page Six, saying that the outlet's claims “seem calculated to play into the misogynistic characterisation of her bossing her husband around.”

Harry also told Variety that the allegation is “categorically false.”

‘We’re done’: Netflix A Netflix insider told Variety that the streaming platform was “done” with the Sussexes, claiming that their behaviour “ruffled feathers”.

The report said that Meghan would allegedly “disappear” during Zoom meetings when she’d get offended.

Netflix teams, like the marketing department, were told that Markle’s long absences from meetings were because she was offended by something that was said, a source told Variety.

“The mood in the building is ‘We’re done,’” the Netflix inside said.

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However, Kump contested the claim, saying that Meghan is a work-from-home mom of two young children aged 4 and 6, “and often encounters children who enter the space unexpectedly during a meeting.”

“Independent of being a parent who works from home, Meghan is also conscious of shielding her team from the distraction of children,” Kump said in his letter.

Defending Meghan, Kump said that nearly all professionals need to turn off the audio or camera during a virtual meeting at some point.

Ted Sarandos is ‘fed up’ The explosive Variety report, citing three insiders, claimed that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is “fed up” with the Sussexes.

Sarandos wouldn’t sit for a call with Meghan unless a lawyer was present on the line, the report claimed. However, a Netflix spokesperson insisted that this was “absolutely inaccurate.”

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“This is blatantly false,” Kemp rebutted Variety. “In fact, Meghan texts and speaks with Mr Sarandos regularly, and has been to his home, sans lawyers.”

The report also claimed that Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria has “grown weary” of working with the royal couple. But Bajaria herself told Variety she’s “really enjoyed” collaborating with the Sussexes.

A source told Page Six that Markle and Harry have a great working relationship with Sarandos and Bajaria.

Netflix deal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry originally negotiated a $100 million deal with Netflix via their Archewell Productions after leaving the royal family in 2020.

They have since released projects like their hit 2023 tell-all documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” and Meghan's lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan”, which will not be returning for a third season amid falling ratings.

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According to media reports, the couple extended their partnership with Netflix, but for an amount “much” less than the original deal.

The Sussexes had several projects in the works, including adaptations of the books “Meet Me at the Lake” and “The Wedding Date,” before Netflix dumped As Ever.

According to Page Six sources, Netflix’s deal with the Sussexes is in a great place, and they have multiple scripted and unscripted projects that are in development.

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit back at ‘deranged’ claims in new royal book

About As Ever Netflix deal A Netflix spokesperson told Page Six that “it was always intended” for the As Ever founder “to continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently.”

As Ever spokesperson also confirmed to Page Six that the company, “grateful for Netflix’s partnership,” “is now ready to stand on its own.”

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.