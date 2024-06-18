Is Meghan Markle happy with Prince Harry amid turf with Royals? Suits co-star says…

Wendell Pierce, a co-star of Meghan Markle, expressed that Meghan and Prince Harry appeared very much in love and happy during their meeting in 2023, highlighting the strong bond between the couple.

Livemint
First Published02:55 PM IST
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle (Instagram/@sussexroyal)

Amid constant tussle with the Royal family, it is often questioned whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are happy together or not. Recent public appearances of the two indicate that things are fine. Recently, one of the American actor's co-stars confirmed that she is living happily with her husband, Prince Harry.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan Hollywood Hollywood friends, becoming more isolated

According to PEOPLE, actor Wendell Pierce, said that he could feel the love between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when he met them in 2023.

“When Meghan came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish her and Prince Harry well and the children well. They looked very much in love and were very happy, so that's the most important thing," PEOPLE quoted Wendell Pierce as saying.

Also Read | Is Meghan Markle returning to Suits? ‘Never say never’, said Prince Harry’s wife

Wendell and Meghan had previously worked together and the two share a close bond with each other. Wendell had played the role of the on-screen father of Meghan's character, Rachel Zane.

Pierce described the duration of his work with co-star Meghan as a “blast”. He added that since the show's end in 2019, the two have met “a few times”.

Also Read | Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis poses new crisis — 3 royals now facing disease

According to a recent report by The Sun, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are losing friends and becoming more isolated. The report suggested that the two have a strained relationships in Hollywood, as they separated from the Hollywood to reinvent themselves as entertainment and global leaders.

Also Read | Prince William ‘warned’ Harry about Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan left the UK and officially separated from the family after stepping down from their position as senior Royals in 2010. Later, the two moved to Montecito, California. According to a YouGov survey, while people loved the two at that point, things have changed over the past few years. The survey indicated that 68% of people in the UK feel negatively about them.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsIs Meghan Markle happy with Prince Harry amid turf with Royals? Suits co-star says…

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

318.35
09:37 AM | 18 JUN 2024
8.8 (2.84%)

Tata Steel

181.05
09:37 AM | 18 JUN 2024
-2 (-1.09%)

Indus Towers

344.20
09:37 AM | 18 JUN 2024
3.4 (1%)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

1,746.40
09:36 AM | 18 JUN 2024
16.35 (0.95%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cochin Shipyard

2,316.30
09:36 AM | 18 JUN 2024
194.55 (9.17%)

Phoenix Mills

3,880.50
09:36 AM | 18 JUN 2024
322 (9.05%)

Ramkrishna Forgings

810.20
09:36 AM | 18 JUN 2024
65.3 (8.77%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

878.65
09:36 AM | 18 JUN 2024
68.35 (8.44%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,519.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00646.00
    Delhi
    73,519.00-144.00
    Kolkata
    73,375.00359.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue