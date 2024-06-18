Wendell Pierce, a co-star of Meghan Markle, expressed that Meghan and Prince Harry appeared very much in love and happy during their meeting in 2023, highlighting the strong bond between the couple.

Amid constant tussle with the Royal family, it is often questioned whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are happy together or not. Recent public appearances of the two indicate that things are fine. Recently, one of the American actor's co-stars confirmed that she is living happily with her husband, Prince Harry.

According to PEOPLE, actor Wendell Pierce, said that he could feel the love between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when he met them in 2023.

"When Meghan came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish her and Prince Harry well and the children well. They looked very much in love and were very happy, so that's the most important thing," PEOPLE quoted Wendell Pierce as saying.

Wendell and Meghan had previously worked together and the two share a close bond with each other. Wendell had played the role of the on-screen father of Meghan's character, Rachel Zane.

Pierce described the duration of his work with co-star Meghan as a “blast". He added that since the show's end in 2019, the two have met “a few times".

According to a recent report by The Sun, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are losing friends and becoming more isolated. The report suggested that the two have a strained relationships in Hollywood, as they separated from the Hollywood to reinvent themselves as entertainment and global leaders.

Harry and Meghan left the UK and officially separated from the family after stepping down from their position as senior Royals in 2010. Later, the two moved to Montecito, California. According to a YouGov survey, while people loved the two at that point, things have changed over the past few years. The survey indicated that 68% of people in the UK feel negatively about them.

