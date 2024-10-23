Is Meghan Markle joining Patrick J. Adams’ ‘Suit Podcact’? Actor says, ‘Hopefully… she will’

Adams and Rafferty are eager for 'Suits' cast members, particularly Meghan Markle, to join their podcast. Adams noted Meghan's supportive message and emphasized that their focus is on celebrating her character, Rachel, while respecting her current life changes.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty Hope Meghan Markle Joins Their Suits Podcast
Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty Hope Meghan Markle Joins Their Suits Podcast

Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty are excited to have any of their former "Suits" cast members join them on their new rewatch podcast, including Meghan Markle. In a Reddit post, Adams had earlier said that Meghan contacted him after the podcast, "Sidebar: A Suits Podcast" kicked off. He also shared more details about what it might be like if Meghan made a guest appearance on the show.

"Obviously, we informed the cast and said, 'Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else’s story.' Especially with Meghan, she’s had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show," Adams told The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | ‘If someone like Jeff Bezos…’: Locals on Harry, Meghan ’buying’ Portuguese home

He also mentioned that Meghan sent a kind message supporting the podcast and asked how she could help. "We’re very excited to see if and when there’s a crossover and we can do that."

On whether Meghan will be joining the podcast, Adams said, "Our North Star with Meghan is, like I said, we are never going to tell anybody else’s story. We’re super interested in just celebrating what she did on the show."

"She brought Rachel to life in such a beautiful way, and that was such an important part of my experience on the show because Mike and Rachel are such a huge part of that journey for me," he continued, referring to his character, Mike Ross, who ended up marrying Meghan's character. "So, for our purposes, it’s just about celebrating that and completely staying away from anything outside of that."

"Hopefully, along the way, she’ll come and join us for a conversation. That would obviously be incredible," Adams added.

Also Read | Meghan Markle blasted for having the ‘worst judgment in the world’

In the Reddit thread where he answered fan questions and mentioned that Meghan had texted him about the podcast, Adams was also asked if it felt "weird" that his former co-star is now royalty. He responded by saying that Meghan “lives a very different life now for obvious and important reasons.” He also shared that they are not really in touch, but her support for the podcast was "really nice."

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 03:56 PM IST
