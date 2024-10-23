Is Meghan Markle joining Patrick J. Adams’ ‘Suit Podcact’? Actor says, ‘Hopefully… she will’

Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty are excited to have any of their former "Suits" cast members join them on their new rewatch podcast, including Meghan Markle. In a Reddit post, Adams had earlier said that Meghan contacted him after the podcast, "Sidebar: A Suits Podcast" kicked off. He also shared more details about what it might be like if Meghan made a guest appearance on the show.

"Obviously, we informed the cast and said, 'Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else’s story.' Especially with Meghan, she’s had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show," Adams told The Hollywood Reporter.

He also mentioned that Meghan sent a kind message supporting the podcast and asked how she could help. "We’re very excited to see if and when there’s a crossover and we can do that."

On whether Meghan will be joining the podcast, Adams said, "Our North Star with Meghan is, like I said, we are never going to tell anybody else’s story. We’re super interested in just celebrating what she did on the show."

"She brought Rachel to life in such a beautiful way, and that was such an important part of my experience on the show because Mike and Rachel are such a huge part of that journey for me," he continued, referring to his character, Mike Ross, who ended up marrying Meghan's character. "So, for our purposes, it’s just about celebrating that and completely staying away from anything outside of that."

"Hopefully, along the way, she’ll come and join us for a conversation. That would obviously be incredible," Adams added.