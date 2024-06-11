Is Meghan Markle returning to Suits? Fans speculate as Prince Harry’s wife said, ‘Never say never’

Meghan Markle, the former working Royal, is rumoured to potentially rejoin the TV show Suits, where she could play Rachel Zane again.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published12:39 PM IST
Meghan Markle watches her husband Prince Harry play in an exhibition sitting volleyball match, in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Meghan Markle watches her husband Prince Harry play in an exhibition sitting volleyball match, in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Meghan Markle is speculated to rejoin Suits, the TV show that made her famous in 2011. As she is no longer a working Royal, she is free to resume her acting career. 

While an LA spinoff of Suits is about to start, some fans think the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex could return to acting by playing Rachel Zane again, according to The Independent.

Also Read: Allowing Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle ‘anywhere near’ Royal Family not a ‘very wise thing to do’

Prince Harry’s wife, in her interview with Oprah, said she had no plans to act again but added, "Never say never". When Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals, they wanted to be more financially independent. Reports say Markle once earned up to $50,000 per episode for the show.

Since she lives in Montecito, California, she wouldn't have to leave her family if she was back playing Zane in the show. Although Markle's appearance on the show is not confirmed, her former co-star Patrick Adams hinted at the possibility during the Golden Globes 2024.

Also Read: Meghan Markle finds it difficult to find people to help lifestyle brand because of her 'demanding' nature

“Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA. they gotta fix some stuff,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Meghan Markle on romantic comedies

In the Oprah interview, Meghan Markle said she had left Suits immediately after its 100th episode in 2018. She didn't anticipate returning to the entertainment world. 

According to her, the cultural landscape has shifted significantly since then as streaming platforms had transformed everything.

Also Read: Prince Harry to pen another memoir? Royal commentator says 'it would induce new stress for his family'

Meghan then spoke about her fondness for romantic comedies. “I miss them so much. I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again,” the publication quoted her as saying.

