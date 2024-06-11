Meghan Markle, the former working Royal, is rumoured to potentially rejoin the TV show Suits, where she could play Rachel Zane again.

Meghan Markle is speculated to rejoin Suits, the TV show that made her famous in 2011. As she is no longer a working Royal, she is free to resume her acting career.

While an LA spinoff of Suits is about to start, some fans think the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex could return to acting by playing Rachel Zane again, according to The Independent.

Prince Harry's wife, in her interview with Oprah, said she had no plans to act again but added, "Never say never". When Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals, they wanted to be more financially independent. Reports say Markle once earned up to $50,000 per episode for the show.

Since she lives in Montecito, California, she wouldn't have to leave her family if she was back playing Zane in the show. Although Markle's appearance on the show is not confirmed, her former co-star Patrick Adams hinted at the possibility during the Golden Globes 2024.

"Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA. they gotta fix some stuff," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Meghan Markle on romantic comedies In the Oprah interview, Meghan Markle said she had left Suits immediately after its 100th episode in 2018. She didn't anticipate returning to the entertainment world.

According to her, the cultural landscape has shifted significantly since then as streaming platforms had transformed everything.

Meghan then spoke about her fondness for romantic comedies. "I miss them so much. I've probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again," the publication quoted her as saying.

