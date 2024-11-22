Is Mia Khalifa dating Argentina football star Julian Alvarez? Adult film star says, ‘not old enough to remember…’

Mia Khalifa denied rumors of dating Julian Alvarez, stating the reports are false. She clarified she is not dating anyone and wouldn't choose someone too young to remember 9/11. Alvarez recently transferred to Atlético Madrid for €75 million and has scored seven goals in 18 appearances.

Updated22 Nov 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Mia Khalifa Sets the Record Straight on Alleged Relationship with Julian Alvarez
Mia Khalifa Sets the Record Straight on Alleged Relationship with Julian Alvarez(AP)

Mia Khalifa refuted the bizarre rumours about dating Argentina star and former Manchester City star Julian Alvarez and claimed that the reports are ‘unsurprisingly, false’. This is despite the 24-year-old being in a relationship with childhood sweetheart Maria Emilia Ferrero.

Khalifa wrote in a social post: "To clear things up: I'm not dating anybody, and if I was, it certainly wouldn't be someone not old enough to remember where they were on 9/11."

Khalifa, who boasts more than 26 million followers on Instagram, calls herself an ardent football follower. Khalifa claims that she is fan of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and former Huddersfield and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy.

"He's like the Kawhi Leonard of football," Khalifa told AFTV of Mooy in 2019. "He doesn't look like him but he acts like him. He’s kind of camera shy, he’s a little goofy but you never see it. I don’t know, he reminds me of him."

Álvarez departs Manchester City

Álvarez departed Manchester City over the summer to join Atlético Madrid in a deal valued at €75 million, with add-ons potentially increasing the total to €95 million. The 24-year-old Argentine forward has made an impressive start at the Wanda Metropolitano, netting seven goals in 18 appearances since his arrival.

At his official unveiling, Álvarez expressed his desire for "a new challenge," amid reports that he declined a contract extension with City after two years, Meanwhile, Man City manager Pep Guardiola said: "It was a joy to work with him ... he believes his period here must be over so both clubs arrive to an agreement. Like I said many times for many players, he wants to leave and have a new challenge."

