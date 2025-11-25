'Is Michelle Obama on Ozempic?' Internet asks as US former first lady flaunts slender figure in new photoshoot

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has become the centre of an online storm after a new photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz revealed a visibly slimmer silhouette. The candid behind-the-scenes footage, shared on Instagram, showed her clad in a grey T-shirt, jeans and suede boots — part of her campaign for the Women project.

Rather than focusing on the project’s message or her long-standing advocacy around healthy living, social media commentary swiftly pivoted to a different theory: many users speculated that Michelle Obama has used the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic. Despite the mounting chatter, there is no evidence supporting these claims.

Online reactions ignite Speculation exploded across Instagram and X, with users posting comments such as: “Ozempic - just like everyone on The View who suddenly decided to “get healthy”. I’m not knocking it - but for Christ’s sake- be honest about it!”

“It’s called Ozempic," another user wrote.

“IS MICHELLE ON OZEMPIC? Michelle Obama sparks Ozempic weight loss rumors after flaunting slender frame in new photoshoot,” the third user asked.

“Personal trainer and strict diet? Nah — Ozempic is way easier,” the fourth user wrote.

These remarks reflect a growing trend where rapid transformations in public figures trigger assumptions about weight-loss medications.

What is Ozempic? Ozempic contains the active ingredient semaglutide and is approved primarily to treat type-2 diabetes in adults, helping regulate blood sugar and reduce cardiovascular risk.

While weight loss may be a secondary effect, Ozempic is not formally approved for cosmetic use or as a standalone slimming treatment.

Why the connection? Celebrities whose physiques shift noticeably often become easy targets for speculation. In Michelle Obama’s case, the visuals sparked speculation that her transformation may not just be fitness or diet-driven. The conversation demonstrates how quickly personal change can turn into public discussion — especially when it converges with trending topics such as GLP-1 drugs.