Is MS Dhoni playing today? CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals which playing XI will fight out against KKR in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again missed out on the services of MS Dhoni after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed the playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The former captain was ruled out for two weeks on the opening day - March 28 - due to a calf strain.

While the two weeks have already passed, it looked like the five-time champions don't want to rush the 44-year-old. “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," CSK had said on March 28.

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On Tuesday, there was no mention of Dhoni at the coin toss, which was won by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane. When asked about the changes in the playing XI by toss presenter and former cricketer Ravi Shastri, Gaikwad said, “We are going with the same team.” CSK have been asked to bat first.

Dhoni now has missed five straight games for CSK in the 2026 season. However, the talismanic cricketer has already started training at nets. Going by the franchise's social media handles, Dhoni is batting at the nets and is in good spirits.

When will MS Dhoni return in IPL 2026? According to a report at Revsportz, Dhoni is inching towards full fitness and might be available for CSK's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. It also states that there was a hope of Dhoni returning against KKR but the former India captain still needs a little more time to be match fit.

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For the unversed, Dhoni has also not travelled with the CSK side for the away fixtures in the 2026 season. One of the few players to have pnot missed any IPL season, Dhoni has so far accumulated 5,439 runs in 242 innings with an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45.

He has notched up 24 fifty-plus scores with a highest score of 84 not out.

CSK vs KKR playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

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Also Read | Samson not far behind Dhoni when it comes to calmness: CSK bowling coach Eric Simons

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in