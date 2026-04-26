Is MS Dhoni playing today in IPL 2026? Ruturaj Gaikwad addresses only change against Gujarat Titans during CSK vs GT

For the eighth time in a row in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking the field without MS Dhoni. The development came in on Sunday when CSK skkiper Ruturaj Gaikwad mentioned just a single change in Urvil Patel against Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni, who had suffered a calf strain before IPL 2026, was initially ruled out for two weeks on March 28. But its been nearly a month that nobody has seen Dhoni's name in the CSK playing XI, not even in the impact sub list. In fact, Dhoni chose to stay at the hotel in Chennai.

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“It's (pitch) a bit on the drier side. We don't mind putting a score and defending it. The confidence is high. This game starts from zero. We have to assess. We are slightly getting better and better. One or two areas we need to click. I've been getting starts. One change. Urvil comes in,” Gaikwad told toss presenter Simon Doull during the coin toss.

Dhoni wasn't even named in the impact sub list. One of the few players to play all the seasons of IPL, Dhoni has so far played 278 games, and scored 5439 at an average of 38.30. He has 24 fifties to his name but no hundred.

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Latest update on MS Dhoni's fitness Earlier, during CSK's IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, former Australian opener and current CSK batting coach Michael Hussey gave a deep insight on Dhoni's latest fitness report. Hussey informed that Dhoni is progressing well as he looked good with the bat at the nets and is working on his running between the wickets.

“We're hopeful maybe in the next few games. We want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well. But obviously he needs to be close to 100% ready to give his best. Because he's been batting well on the nets. He looks good in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too,” Hussey said.

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Also Read | How close is Dhoni from returning in IPL 2026? Hussey shares latest update

The Australian also added that Dhoni will keep wickets upon return, thus making Sanju Samson field without the big gloves. “I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that he's had the calf injury, it's just the running and late in innings, if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos, he just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that,” added Hussey, who had played for CSK in IPL.

CSK vs GT playing XIs Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in