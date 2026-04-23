Is MS Dhoni playing today in MI vs CSK in IPL 2026? Ruturaj Gaikwad speaks on ‘legend’ after Super Kings sent to bat

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) missed the services of MS Dhoni for the seventh consecutive match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the former skipper didn't made it to the playing XI against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Dhoni was ruled out of for the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain on March 28. Since then, its been almost a month as Dhoni is yet to attain full match fitness, although there are no issues with how he is batting at the nets, according to batting coach Michael Hussey.

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With Dhoni keeping wickets for the first time on the eve of the match, dubbed as a IPL's El Clasico, there were speculations of whether Dhoni will make a return in Mumbai. But to their disappointment, Dhoni didn't arrive at the stadium with the team. The confirmation came when Gaikwad was asked about the overwhelming reception at this part of the country.

“Yes, obviously all thanks to the legend (Dhoni) who is not here unfortunately,” Gaikwad said at the coin toss. On Tuesday, Dhoni went full tilt in the training session, followed by a batting session at nets. On Wednesday, Dhoni had a short stint before taking a break and returned later on for nearly an hour to face throwdown specialists and fast bowlers.

In fact, for the first time in IPL 2026, Dhoni kept wickets at the nets and even had a crack with one of the youngsters in the camp from behind the stumps. He was also seen sharing some light moments on the field with the AI-powered IPL robotic dog and spent a few moments playing with it.

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Dhoni, who is a dog lover, tried to have the dog imitate him with gestures, but there were also times when the robot couldn't.

Meanwhile, at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. While Mumbai Indians went with an unchanged playing XI, CSK have made a couple of changes.

MI vs CSK playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in