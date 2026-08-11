Is MSG safe? Food scientists bust common myths about the popular seasoning

For decades, Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), popularly known as Ajinomoto in India, has been the controversial villain of the kitchen pantry. Linked to a myriad of unverified health scares, it has been widely shunned by health-conscious consumers.

However, as culinary science evolves and people turn back to home cooking, food scientists and culinary experts are setting the record straight: MSG is not only safe but may also be the key to healthier, more flavourful meals.

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Dr Jamuna Prakash, Food Consultant and Former Professor at the Department of Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore, told LiveMint that the reluctance towards MSG is a classic example of how public perception can outpace and ignore scientific reality.

"Many reasons behind reluctance can be explained by stories and testimonies of the past, which gained a lot of popularity without having any scientific basis whatsoever," explained Dr Prakash.

From a scientific standpoint, Dr Prakash said MSG is one of the most extensively researched ingredients in the world. It has been consistently acknowledged as safe by premier global food safety authorities, including the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), and India’s FSSAI.

“MSG is produced through a process of fermentation involving ingredients of plants such as sugarcane, cassava, or sugar beet, in the same way as the fermentation process involved in making food items such as yoghurt or pickles,” Dr Prakash noted.

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Indians have ‘always cooked with Umami’ Chef Ajay Chopra, a celebrated restaurateur and TV personality, argued that long before the term "umami" was coined, Indian kitchens were already mastering it.

He told LiveMint that umami is simply the taste of completeness—that comforting, rich flavour that anchors a bowl of dal or a slow-cooked curry.

"To most of us, umami is an experience which has been with us throughout our lives, although we never gave it a name before," Chef Chopra said. “Whether it be tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, fermented batter, matured cheeses, soy sauce, or meat broths, the combination of these ingredients adds taste to the dish. For me, umami is the taste of completeness. It does not dominate the dish, but harmonises the flavours together.”

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Chef Chopra pointed out that the natural tendency to build dishes full of depth—from the delicate ‘yakhni’ of Kashmir to the robust gravies of Chettinad, the seafood of Konkan, and the ‘amti’of Maharashtra—has always relied on layered flavouring.

“We now simply have a scientific name for what generations of Indian home cooks have done instinctively,” he said.

‘MSG is just pure umami’ One of the most compelling arguments for bringing MSG back into the kitchen is its functionality as a healthier alternative to regular table salt, especially as consumers look for smarter ways to cook at home.

"Everyone wants to prepare food that is both healthy, functional, and full of flavour, without having to spend long hours preparing it," explained Chef Chopra. “MSG is a naturally occurring seasoning made through a fermentation process, which means that MSG is just pure umami.”

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Dr Prakash echoed this from a nutritional standpoint, highlighting that MSG contains about 70% less sodium than regular table salt. Because our bodies process the glutamate in MSG exactly the same way they process the glutamate in a fresh tomato, it functions as a highly efficient flavour enhancer.

When used wisely in daily cooking, this combination of culinary flavour and food science empowers home cooks to significantly reduce the overall sodium content of their dishes, making healthy cooking less restrictive and more enjoyable.

Bridging the information gap Dr Prakash emphasised the need for consumers to turn to credible scientific research and qualified healthcare professionals rather than relying on unverified social media narratives.

“The conversation needs to move away from myths and focus on clear, science-backed information,” she urged, saying that it is important to understand that umami is the fifth basic taste and is naturally present in many everyday foods.

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“To bridge this gap, the approach needs to be proactive rather than reactive,” Dr Prakash said. “Today, consumers have access to more information than ever before, but it is equally important to know where that information comes from.”

She said narrowing the gap between perception and reality will require evidence-based communication from experts and a willingness among consumers to finally engage with the actual science behind the foods they eat.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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