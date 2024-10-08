Is paying ₹20 lakh income tax ‘too common’? Social media user asks after learning how much a cab driver paid

A 19-year-old was surprised to learn a cab driver paid 20 lakh in taxes last year. The driver, a graduate, operates multiple cabs and rents out vehicles. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Oct 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Is paying <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh in taxes ‘too common’? Social media user asks after learning how much cab driver paid
Is paying ₹20 lakh in taxes ‘too common’? Social media user asks after learning how much cab driver paid(Representative image: Pexels)

A 19-year-old social media user was surprised to find a cab driver who had paid 20 lakh in taxes last year. This made him wonder if paying such an amount for taxes was “too common”.

“So Yesterday when I booked a Cab from Indrive in Thane. Talking with him he told me his 5 more friends from Corporate and Civil Engineering background, getting no good jobs, started Cab. He was too a Graduate. He told me, he filed an ITR of 20 lakhs last year. I was wondering is 20 lakhs too common nowadays? I'm 19 though,” the Reddit user wrote.

Also Read | Remitting money to India: Are funds taxable for you or your brother?

The user also writes that the driver operates “mutiples cabs as well as rent out 5 wagonrs to his friends to drive”.

One user doubted the legitimacy of the claim, “If you do that math, that is making around 5K daily, most drivers I have spoken to make around 2-3K on a good day. Also, IIRC Uber had some referral program from drivers onboarding other drivers, that could contribute to the income but not everyone gets to make a lot of money from that.”

Also Read | India’s six-decade-old tax laws are in for a revamp. Govt wants real-world ideas

When another user thought it was a lie, the Reddit user wrote, “Hard pill to swallow but, I can assure this wasn't a cap (lie), he told us he also operates cabs and rent out his Wagon- to other drivers. He was a young friendly man.”

Highest taxpayers 2024

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was India's top celebrity taxpayer in 2024, contributing 92 crore in taxes. Tamil actor and singer Thalapathy Vijay, who entered politics in February 2024, ranked second with 80 crore in taxes. Salman Khan was the third on the list with 75 crore.

Also Read | ‘Toilet tax’ row in Himachal Pradesh: What is it and what does CM Sukhu say?

Next names on the list are Amitabh Bachchan ( 71 crore), Virat Kohli ( 66 crore), Ajay Devgn ( 44 crore), MS Dhoni ( 38 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor ( 36 crore).

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsIs paying ₹20 lakh income tax ‘too common’? Social media user asks after learning how much a cab driver paid

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.