Business News/ News / Trends/  Is paying 20 lakh income tax ‘too common’? Social media user asks after learning how much a cab driver paid

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A 19-year-old was surprised to learn a cab driver paid 20 lakh in taxes last year. The driver, a graduate, operates multiple cabs and rents out vehicles. 

A 19-year-old social media user was surprised to find a cab driver who had paid 20 lakh in taxes last year. This made him wonder if paying such an amount for taxes was “too common".

“So Yesterday when I booked a Cab from Indrive in Thane. Talking with him he told me his 5 more friends from Corporate and Civil Engineering background, getting no good jobs, started Cab. He was too a Graduate. He told me, he filed an ITR of 20 lakhs last year. I was wondering is 20 lakhs too common nowadays? I'm 19 though," the Reddit user wrote.

The user also writes that the driver operates “mutiples cabs as well as rent out 5 wagonrs to his friends to drive".

One user doubted the legitimacy of the claim, “If you do that math, that is making around 5K daily, most drivers I have spoken to make around 2-3K on a good day. Also, IIRC Uber had some referral program from drivers onboarding other drivers, that could contribute to the income but not everyone gets to make a lot of money from that."

When another user thought it was a lie, the Reddit user wrote, “Hard pill to swallow but, I can assure this wasn't a cap (lie), he told us he also operates cabs and rent out his Wagon- to other drivers. He was a young friendly man."

Highest taxpayers 2024

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was India's top celebrity taxpayer in 2024, contributing 92 crore in taxes. Tamil actor and singer Thalapathy Vijay, who entered politics in February 2024, ranked second with 80 crore in taxes. Salman Khan was the third on the list with 75 crore.

Next names on the list are Amitabh Bachchan ( 71 crore), Virat Kohli ( 66 crore), Ajay Devgn ( 44 crore), MS Dhoni ( 38 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor ( 36 crore).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
