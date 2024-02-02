Who is Poonam Pandey?

Poonam Pandey, known for her bold photos and videos, made her film debut with "Nasha" in 2013 and was recently seen on Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' in 2022. In 2011, she gained notoriety for promising to pose nude if India won the ICC Cricket World Cup. However, she didn't fulfill the pledge, citing public disapproval and lack of permission from BCCI.

Her latest social media post, from three days ago, shows her enjoying a party in Goa.

All you need to know about Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer is a prevalent form of cancer affecting the cells of the cervix, the lower portion of the uterus connecting to the vagina. It ranks as the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with approximately 604,000 diagnoses and 342,000 deaths reported in 2020.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the primary culprit, accounting for 99% of cases. This sexually transmitted infection often exhibits no symptoms and, while typically cleared by the immune system, persistent infections can lead to abnormal cell growth and, ultimately, cervical cancer. The transition from abnormal cells to cancerous ones generally spans 15-20 years, but in individuals with weakened immune systems, this process can accelerate to 5-10 years.

Women at higher risk include young mothers, hormonal contraceptive users, smokers, and those with other sexually transmitted infections. Early detection significantly improves the treatability of cervical cancer.

