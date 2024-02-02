Is Poonam Pandey really dead? Netizens say ‘fishy’, ‘cervical cancer patients don't die suddenly…’
Poonam Pandey Death News: Actor and model Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer, her media manager Parul Chawla has confirmed, as reported by ANI.
However, many on social media are still in doubt that the ‘Lock Up’ star is dead and they think that her official account might be hacked. One even opined that Cervical cancer patients don't die so suddenly and if she is really dead then it needs to be investigated.