Poonam Pandey Death News: Actor and model Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer, her media manager Parul Chawla has confirmed, as reported by ANI.

Another confirmation came through a post on her official Instagram account that reads, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

But is Poonam Pandey really dead? Netizens are still in shock.

How are netizens reacting to Poonam Pandey's death news:

However, many on social media are still in doubt that the ‘Lock Up’ star is dead and they think that her official account might be hacked. One even opined that Cervical cancer patients don't die so suddenly and if she is really dead then it needs to be investigated.



Who is Poonam Pandey? Poonam Pandey, known for her bold photos and videos, made her film debut with "Nasha" in 2013 and was recently seen on Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' in 2022. In 2011, she gained notoriety for promising to pose nude if India won the ICC Cricket World Cup. However, she didn't fulfill the pledge, citing public disapproval and lack of permission from BCCI.

Her latest social media post, from three days ago, shows her enjoying a party in Goa.

All you need to know about Cervical Cancer? Cervical cancer is a prevalent form of cancer affecting the cells of the cervix, the lower portion of the uterus connecting to the vagina. It ranks as the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with approximately 604,000 diagnoses and 342,000 deaths reported in 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the primary culprit, accounting for 99% of cases. This sexually transmitted infection often exhibits no symptoms and, while typically cleared by the immune system, persistent infections can lead to abnormal cell growth and, ultimately, cervical cancer. The transition from abnormal cells to cancerous ones generally spans 15-20 years, but in individuals with weakened immune systems, this process can accelerate to 5-10 years.

Women at higher risk include young mothers, hormonal contraceptive users, smokers, and those with other sexually transmitted infections. Early detection significantly improves the treatability of cervical cancer.

