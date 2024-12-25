Did Prince Harry secretly attend Kate Middleton’s Christmas show trailer? Many did spot someone like him. Was that really the Duke of Sussex? Read on.

A surprising moment in the preview of Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas show caught the attention of social media users when a man resembling Prince Harry appeared in the trailer. The show, hosted annually by the Princess of Wales, will air on Christmas Eve on ITV in the UK.

The trailer, shared on social media, focused on themes of love and community. In the video, attendees were seen entering Westminster Abbey, where the event was held earlier in December.

Amid the footage, a red-haired man dressed in a Royal Air Force uniform stood out to viewers because of his striking resemblance to Prince Harry. So, the mystery man was a Harry lookalike, confirmed Radar Online.

The Princess of Wales narrated the trailer, expressing her thoughts on the holiday season. She described Christmas as a time to slow down, reflect and cherish the love that connects people. Her voiceover emphasised that love is the greatest gift, not only during Christmas but every day of the year.

The timing of the trailer’s release coincides with the ongoing tension between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British Royal Family. Since the Sussexes stepped away from royal duties and moved to California in 2020, the rift between them and the Waleses has been widely discussed.

As per reports, Harry and Meghan did not attend Middleton’s Carol concert, a noticeable absence during a year marked by personal challenges for Kate, including her cancer battle.

Christmas celebrations Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan celebrated Christmas privately, sending out a festive card featuring a rare photograph of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Wales family chose to break tradition this year by skipping King Charles’ annual Christmas lunch. Instead, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children headed to Norfolk to spend the holiday at the Sandringham estate with close family.