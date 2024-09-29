New book on Princess Diana makes BIG claim about, James Hewitt, Prince Harry’s rumoured biological father

Media speculation has long suggested James Hewitt, not King Charles, is Prince Harry’s biological father due to their similar appearances. A new book asserts these claims are unfounded, citing Harry’s birth date as an evidence against the rumours.

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Several rumours indicated that James Hewitt, not King Charles, is Prince Harry's biological father. The new book on Princess Diana has addressed the rumours.
Several rumours indicated that James Hewitt, not King Charles, is Prince Harry’s biological father. The new book on Princess Diana has addressed the rumours.

Prince Harry and his royal lineage have been under massive scrutiny for decades. Several media reports and even royal experts have expressed a possibility that James Hewitt, not King Charles, is Prince Harry's biological father. Hewitt was the riding instructor of the late Princess Diana. A new book by Diana's hairdresser, Richard Dalton, has once again addressed the controversy.

Also Read | Prince Harry was ’furious’ after Royal Family did THIS

What did the new book on Diana say about Harry's rumoured father?

According to the New York Post, the book,'“It’s All About the Hair,” rejected claims that hint that Prince Harry was the son of Hewitt. The similarity between Prince Harry and Hewitt's ginger hair and freckles fueled the speculations. Addressing the similarity in his book, Dalton said that Harry got his ginger hair from the royal family only. He also gave another reason to reject the rumour.

Also Read | Did Royal family wish Prince Harry on his 40th birthday because of THIS person?

“Harry was already born a while before her relationship with Hewitt. And I don’t think it’s possible,” New York Post quoted Dalton as saying.

What Dalton has to say about Harry's ginger hair?

Rejecting the media speculations, Dalton presented another reason for Harry to have ginger or red hair. “Harry and the Spencer family have red hair. Charles, Diana’s brother, had bright red hair when he was [in] college. And I used to cut his hair then. [Diana’s sister] Sarah, has bright red hair. [Diana’s other sister] Jane was more or less the same colouring as Diana,” he said.

Also Read | Prince Harry speaks about his mother, Princess Diana, in emotional speech

In his book, Dalton mentioned that Prince Harry's red or ginger hair trait resulted from a trait borrowed from the Spencer family. He also added that Diana used to get very upset when media reports fuelled the rumour linking Prince Harry to James Hewitt.

It is believed that Diana met Hewitt for the first time in 1986, two years after Prince Harry's birth in 1984. The book called Hewitt as Diana's ‘love interest’ and their relationship lasted for three years from 1989 to 1991. Dalton also stressed that the Duke of Sussex was born “long before Diana even met James Hewitt,” reported NYP.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsNew book on Princess Diana makes BIG claim about, James Hewitt, Prince Harry’s rumoured biological father

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.000.00
      Chennai
      77,481.000.00
      Delhi
      77,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.