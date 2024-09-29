Media speculation has long suggested James Hewitt, not King Charles, is Prince Harry’s biological father due to their similar appearances. A new book asserts these claims are unfounded, citing Harry’s birth date as an evidence against the rumours.

Prince Harry and his royal lineage have been under massive scrutiny for decades. Several media reports and even royal experts have expressed a possibility that James Hewitt, not King Charles, is Prince Harry's biological father. Hewitt was the riding instructor of the late Princess Diana. A new book by Diana's hairdresser, Richard Dalton, has once again addressed the controversy.

What did the new book on Diana say about Harry's rumoured father? According to the New York Post, the book,'“It’s All About the Hair," rejected claims that hint that Prince Harry was the son of Hewitt. The similarity between Prince Harry and Hewitt's ginger hair and freckles fueled the speculations. Addressing the similarity in his book, Dalton said that Harry got his ginger hair from the royal family only. He also gave another reason to reject the rumour.

"Harry was already born a while before her relationship with Hewitt. And I don't think it's possible," New York Post quoted Dalton as saying.

What Dalton has to say about Harry's ginger hair? Rejecting the media speculations, Dalton presented another reason for Harry to have ginger or red hair. “Harry and the Spencer family have red hair. Charles, Diana’s brother, had bright red hair when he was [in] college. And I used to cut his hair then. [Diana’s sister] Sarah, has bright red hair. [Diana’s other sister] Jane was more or less the same colouring as Diana," he said.

In his book, Dalton mentioned that Prince Harry's red or ginger hair trait resulted from a trait borrowed from the Spencer family. He also added that Diana used to get very upset when media reports fuelled the rumour linking Prince Harry to James Hewitt.