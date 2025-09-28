Is ‘reverse culture shock’ real? Man feels lost, lonely, depressed after return from UK: ‘Job market feels terrible’

A Redditor felt “reverse culture shock” after returning to India following four years stay in the UK. Seeking advice on managing loneliness, depression, restlessness and emotional and psychological distress, he is caught up in a dilemma whether to look for opportunities in Europe or explore job market in the home country.

‘Struggling after moving back from the UK’ The caption to the post states, “Struggling after moving back from the UK – missing life there, feeling lost.” The Redditor not only misses his old life but is also finding it difficult to figure out what’s next.

Describing how he felt after his return to India after pursuing graduation in the UK, he said, “I recently moved back to India two weeks ago after finishing my UK Graduate visa. I lived in the UK for 4 years, and honestly, life there became my comfort zone my routine, my friends, the places I used to go. Ever since I came back, I feel like I don’t want to live in India.”

‘Job market here feels terrible,’ says Redditor Suggesting that the employment situation in his home country is making him “super anxious," he wrote, “The job market here feels terrible, and I can’t even focus on figuring out what to do next. I’ve been constantly searching for options to go back abroad, but most UK visa routes are now closed to me.”

Discussing the extent of out of place feeling, he stated, “I feel like I’m slipping into depression day by day. Even in my own home with family around, I feel restless and disconnected.” Confused and helpless, caught amid difficult immigration rules, he said, “I keep thinking maybe I should find opportunities in Europe where I can live more comfortably.”

He added, “But I’m stuck in indecision and overthinking. Starting from scratch in a new country feels difficult.”

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Its jusst been 2 weeks, its natural. If you would have moved back from some village college in Nagpur, you would have still felt the same as you are feeling now after returning to UK. But a couple of emotional weeks is fine, get a hold on your life, find a job or figureout whatever you want to do and just start working on that.”

Another user replied, “I think people matter a lot - wherever you are. While you try and figure out your plans to move abroad and how feasible they are , also put some effort in meeting like minded people who will show you how to enjoy life where you are. Don’t deal with this alone. India can be a lot of fun with the right set of friends and social set up.”

A third comment read, “I faced this back in 2018, when I had to move back to India after 5 years in USA (H1b visa not picked). I had mentally prepared to settle in India, but within a month of landing I decided that I could not take it. I started preparations to apply for Canada PR, and immigration to Canada at that time was easy because the CRS scores were very low. I was able to land in Canada within a year.”