Is Riyan Parag first IPL cricketer caught vaping on cam? Viral video captures former RCB, MI star in the act

Riyan Parag welcome an unnecessary controversy after the Rajasthan Royals captain was caught vaping inside the dressing room during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The video went viral in social media in no time.

The incident took place on the 16th over of the Rajasthan Royals' run chase of 223. While the Rajasthan-based franchise won the game, the celebrations were marred once the video came out where Parag was caught on camera casually vaping in front of his teammates Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

While none of the BCCI and Rajasthan Royals are yet to comment on the comment on the matter, Parag is at risk of facing imprisonment upto one year or a fine of ₹1 lakh for a first-time offender, according to the law.

But Parag is not the first cricketer caught vaping during an IPL match. Back in IPL 2020, then Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Aaron Finch was also caught vaping in a viral video. During that match, the video was captured during the final over of RCB's chase of 178 at the Dubai international stadium. Dubai hosted IPL 2020 due to COVID-19.

In the video, the former Australian captain and the only one to lead the national team to T20 World Cup title in 2021, Finch was seen exhaling smoke and taking another puff before the broadcaster came returned to live action. Left-arm then RCB spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was pictured alongside Finch in that video. Shahbaz is currently playing for Lucknow Super Giants.

It must be noted that vaping is legal in Dubai but under strict regulations. One can't vape in public indoor spaces, malls, and public transport.

What does laws in India say about vaping? As per the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, "no person shall, directly or indirectly, (i) produce or manufacture or import or export or transport or sell or distribute electronic cigarettes, whether as a complete product or any part thereof; and(ii) advertise electronic cigarettes or take part in any advertisement that directly or indirectly promotes the use of electronic cigarettes.

"...no person, being the owner or occupier or having the control or use of any place shall, knowingly permit it to be used for storage of any stock of electronic cigarettes." Vaping is another name for electronic cigarettes.

Privacy in dressing room issue raised According to PTI, the issue of players' privacy in the dressing room was raised during the Captain's Meeting which was held in Mumbai before the start of IPL 2026. The news agency reported that some of the captains raised an objection to the cameras panning inside the dressing room during live broadcast of a match.

“It was not specifically related to the use of e-cigarettes in the dressing room. It was broadly around their players' privacy. There are times when players are not fully dressed in the dressing room or may want to avoid cameras,” an IPL souce told the news agency.