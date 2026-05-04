Is Rohit Sharma playing today in MI vs LSG? Report says Mumbai Indians leave it to five-time IPL-winning former captain

Mumbai Indians have left it to Rohit Sharma to decide on his availability during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on April 12 and retired hurt for 19 runs.

Since then, the five-time IPL-winning captain missed five games in a row, thus creating a major void in the opening slot for the Mumbai franchise. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit remains doubtful for the MI vs LSG clash and the team management has left the decision fully on Rohit.

In fact, the right-hander was present at the Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the game, and batted for almost an hour. He also went through some fitness drills. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was with Rohit. Notably, Sunday was a travelling day for Mumbai Indians with optional practice session.

Since Rohit's injury, Mumbai Indians lost four out of five games. However, it will be interesting to see whether Rohit plays against LSG. He can also opt to be the impact sub, provided the 37-year-old decides to play.

Why MI vs LSG is important for both teams? With just two wins so far in IPL 2026, both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table. While Mumbai Indians occupy the ninth spot with just two wins from nine games, LSG too have won two but played a game less and placed last in the points table.

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As things stand, both Mumbai Indians and LSG will have to win all their remaining games to claim a stake for a place in the playoffs. Winning their remaining five games will take Mumbai Indians to 14 points and will have to depend on other teams for a passage into the last four.

On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led side need to win their remaining six games, which will help them reach 16 points. A slip up by either of the teams will further jeopardise their campaign.

What's ailing Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026? Despite having four of India's T20 World Cup 2026 winners in the line-up, Mumbai Indians have failed to fire. Notably, the five-time champions used 23 players in nine games - a clear sign of imbalance. To add to that, poor form of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have compounded to their problems.