Is Rohit Sharma playing today in MI vs LSG? Report says Mumbai Indians leave it to five-time IPL-winning former captain

Mumbai Indians have left it to Rohit Sharma to decide on his availability during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on April 12 and retired hurt for 19 runs.

Since then, the five-time IPL-winning captain missed five games in a row, thus creating a major void in the opening slot for the Mumbai franchise. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit remains doubtful for the MI vs LSG clash and the team management has left the decision fully on Rohit.

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In fact, the right-hander was present at the Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the game, and batted for almost an hour. He also went through some fitness drills. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was with Rohit. Notably, Sunday was a travelling day for Mumbai Indians with optional practice session.

Since Rohit's injury, Mumbai Indians lost four out of five games. However, it will be interesting to see whether Rohit plays against LSG. He can also opt to be the impact sub, provided the 37-year-old decides to play.

Why MI vs LSG is important for both teams? With just two wins so far in IPL 2026, both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table. While Mumbai Indians occupy the ninth spot with just two wins from nine games, LSG too have won two but played a game less and placed last in the points table.

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As things stand, both Mumbai Indians and LSG will have to win all their remaining games to claim a stake for a place in the playoffs. Winning their remaining five games will take Mumbai Indians to 14 points and will have to depend on other teams for a passage into the last four.

On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led side need to win their remaining six games, which will help them reach 16 points. A slip up by either of the teams will further jeopardise their campaign.

What's ailing Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026? Despite having four of India's T20 World Cup 2026 winners in the line-up, Mumbai Indians have failed to fire. Notably, the five-time champions used 23 players in nine games - a clear sign of imbalance. To add to that, poor form of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have compounded to their problems.

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Suryakumar is placed 40th in batting charts with just 183 runs in nine games while Bumrah has so far been able to pick jut three wickets in nine games to add more to the misery. There have also been calls to replace Hardik as the captain of Mumbai Indians from next season.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in