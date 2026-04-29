Is Rohit Sharma playing today in MI vs SRH? Hardik Pandya shares ‘couple of more’ updates on Mumbai Indians opener

Rohit Sharma once again missed out on a spot in the Mumbai Indians playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Wednesday as the former captain still recovers from injury. The five-time IPL-winning captain pulled his hamstring against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12, following which he retired hurt.

Since then, its been 17 days since Rohit last played for Mumbai Indians and missed four consecutive matches - Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As a result, Mumbai Indians were forced to hand Danish Malewar a debut, a move that didn't work.

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Sharing a latest update on Rohit, Pandya stated that the 38-year-old will miss a couple of more games before attaining match fitness. “Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team,” said Pandya after winning the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Since his injury, Rohit has batted in the nets several times since then, but the team's position did not change. "Rohit has continued to progress but any call on his involvement in Wednesday's game will be taken at the toss," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The former MI skipper was present during the team's training at the Wankhede Stadium. Accompanied by two support staff members, he did some light warm-up and running and had a long chat before eventually leaving the field. He did not have a batting session.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have made a couple of changes in the playing XI. Quinton de Kock, who scored a century against Punjab Kings, has been benched after the South African injured his wrist during training. Ryan Rickelton came in his place. Jharkhand's left-handed opener Robin Minz replaced Krish Bhagat.

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Trent Boult and Will Jacks came in for injured Mitchell Santner and Sherfane Rutherford. Sunrisers Hyderabad made one change, bringing in Harsh Dubey, replacing Shivang Kumar.

MI vs SRH playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Do-or-die situation for Mumbai Indians With just two wins and five losses in seven matches, Mumbai Indians languish at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. With seven games left in the league stage, Mumbai Indians need to win at least six out of the remaining fixtures to stake a claim for a playoff spot.

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A loss today against Sunrisers Hyderabad would further jeopardise their chances of securing a last four spot after the league stage.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in