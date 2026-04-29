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Is Rohit Sharma playing today in MI vs SRH? Hardik Pandya shares ‘couple of more’ updates on Mumbai Indians opener

Rohit Sharma has missed four consecutive matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 after pulling his hamstring against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Apr 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Rohit Sharma has missed the last few matches for Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury.
Rohit Sharma has missed the last few matches for Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury. (PTI)
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Rohit Sharma once again missed out on a spot in the Mumbai Indians playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Wednesday as the former captain still recovers from injury. The five-time IPL-winning captain pulled his hamstring against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12, following which he retired hurt.

Since then, its been 17 days since Rohit last played for Mumbai Indians and missed four consecutive matches - Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As a result, Mumbai Indians were forced to hand Danish Malewar a debut, a move that didn't work.

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Sharing a latest update on Rohit, Pandya stated that the 38-year-old will miss a couple of more games before attaining match fitness. “Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team,” said Pandya after winning the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Since his injury, Rohit has batted in the nets several times since then, but the team's position did not change. "Rohit has continued to progress but any call on his involvement in Wednesday's game will be taken at the toss," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The former MI skipper was present during the team's training at the Wankhede Stadium. Accompanied by two support staff members, he did some light warm-up and running and had a long chat before eventually leaving the field. He did not have a batting session.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have made a couple of changes in the playing XI. Quinton de Kock, who scored a century against Punjab Kings, has been benched after the South African injured his wrist during training. Ryan Rickelton came in his place. Jharkhand's left-handed opener Robin Minz replaced Krish Bhagat.

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Trent Boult and Will Jacks came in for injured Mitchell Santner and Sherfane Rutherford. Sunrisers Hyderabad made one change, bringing in Harsh Dubey, replacing Shivang Kumar.

Also Read | ‘I'm sorry, boss’ - Why ex-BCCI selector had to apologise to Rohit Sharma?

MI vs SRH playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Do-or-die situation for Mumbai Indians

With just two wins and five losses in seven matches, Mumbai Indians languish at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. With seven games left in the league stage, Mumbai Indians need to win at least six out of the remaining fixtures to stake a claim for a playoff spot.

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A loss today against Sunrisers Hyderabad would further jeopardise their chances of securing a last four spot after the league stage.

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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