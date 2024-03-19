Is Rose Hanbury causing Prince William and Kate Middleton to split? She responds
There has been sparking rumors of trouble in William-Kate Middleton marriage due to Rose Hanbury. Princess of Wales has been absent from public appearance since December. Recently, major news agencies issued 'kill notice' for manipulated photo of Kate Middleton on Mothers Day.
Amid rumours of alleged affair with Prince William, Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury has broke silence and told her lawyers that "the rumours are completely false," as reported by Business Insider report. Apart from Prince Harry and Meghan, a lot has been happening in the Royal Family since the past few months, right from King Charles cancer news, Kate Middleton's disappearance post surgery to Prince William's alleged affair. Several media outlets have also reported that her disappearance to be a signal of trouble between William-Kate Middleton hinting at a potential split. A few media reports suggest that the strife in their marriage is because of Hanburry.