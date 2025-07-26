'Is sauna worth the hype?': Bryan Johnson cites ‘heart, metabolism’; netizens react

“Is sauna worth the hype?” asked US biotech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-ageing company Blueprint and his “Don’t Die” philosophy, in his latest Instagram Reel.

Bryan, who admitted to having done a number of “crazy stuff” in the name of health protocols, including using his own son as his “blood boy,” said he had never tried one of the oldest therapies – traditional hotbox or the dry sauna.

Citing “significant health benefits” of a dry sauna at a temperature of 79-100 degrees Celsius, Bryan shared his sauna protocol with his users:

Temperature: 93° C (200 °F)

Frequency: daily, 7 days a week

Duration: 20-minute sessions

Protection: Ice pack to the groin area

Rehydration: Electrolyte-infused water to replenish minerals ‘Is sauna worth the hype?’ The entrepreneur listed a few compelling reasons why the sauna, dry, is beneficial for health to answer his key question, “Is sauna worth the hype?”

Bryan said that there's evidence that sauna is a potential detox and longevity intervention with benefits to the heart, metabolism, brain health, and skin.

He added that dry sauna helps reduce cardiovascular mortality by a whopping 63% and all-cause mortality by 40%.

In a detailed blog post, he listed the following reasons why he thinks sauna might be the ultimate health hack:

Protects heart

Improves mental health

Reduces inflammation

Improves metabolism

Detox

Longevity Bryan said regular sauna use is linked to a longer lifespan, and claimed that multiple studies show that frequent, long-term sauna sessions significantly lower your risk of dying from all causes.

“Regular sauna use (3–7 times/week) specifically reduces the increased mortality risk from chronic inflammation (high CRP),” the healthtech entrepreneur said.

“Long-term sauna use dramatically lowers the risk of dying from heart disease in men and women, average age 63, followed for 15 years,” he added.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users backed Bryan's claims of the possible health benefits of a dry sauna and said it was a “game changer”.

“Sauna is a game changer!” said a user.

“Infrared sauna has totally given my health back!!” another added.

A user lauded the entrepreneur and said, “I love your authenticity and leaning into the hate and memes. Keep being you. Authenticity wins.”

“Also regular CRYOTHERAPY is dope. I do both 4-5 times a week, great results,” a user suggested.