'Is sauna worth the hype?': Bryan Johnson cites ‘heart, metabolism’; netizens react

“Is sauna worth the hype?” asked US biotech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-ageing company Blueprint and his “Don’t Die” philosophy, in his latest Instagram Reel.
Bryan, who admitted to having done a number of “crazy stuff” in the name of health protocols, including using his own son as his “blood boy,” said he had never tried one of the oldest therapies – traditional hotbox or the dry sauna.
Citing “significant health benefits” of a dry sauna at a temperature of 79-100 degrees Celsius, Bryan shared his sauna protocol with his users:
The entrepreneur listed a few compelling reasons why the sauna, dry, is beneficial for health to answer his key question, “Is sauna worth the hype?”
Bryan said that there's evidence that sauna is a potential detox and longevity intervention with benefits to the heart, metabolism, brain health, and skin.
He added that dry sauna helps reduce cardiovascular mortality by a whopping 63% and all-cause mortality by 40%.
In a detailed blog post, he listed the following reasons why he thinks sauna might be the ultimate health hack:
Bryan said regular sauna use is linked to a longer lifespan, and claimed that multiple studies show that frequent, long-term sauna sessions significantly lower your risk of dying from all causes.
“Regular sauna use (3–7 times/week) specifically reduces the increased mortality risk from chronic inflammation (high CRP),” the healthtech entrepreneur said.
“Long-term sauna use dramatically lowers the risk of dying from heart disease in men and women, average age 63, followed for 15 years,” he added.
Social media users backed Bryan's claims of the possible health benefits of a dry sauna and said it was a “game changer”.
“Sauna is a game changer!” said a user.
“Infrared sauna has totally given my health back!!” another added.
A user lauded the entrepreneur and said, “I love your authenticity and leaning into the hate and memes. Keep being you. Authenticity wins.”
“Also regular CRYOTHERAPY is dope. I do both 4-5 times a week, great results,” a user suggested.
“If I stay in long enough, do my childhood traumas detox too?” a user joked.