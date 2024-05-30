Is Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal promoting dowry? Here's the truth about India's 1st ‘Dowry Calculator’
Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's AI tool 'DowrAI' calculates dowry value based on income, investments, and more.
Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge on May 29 posted a video on his Instagram page informing about his company's special AI feature to calculate Dowry. As per the website, DowrAI is India's first dowry calculator to know how much a person is worth in today’s marriage market.