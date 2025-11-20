Is Smriti Mandhana getting married to Palash Muchhal on 23 November? Viral video confirms engagement

Through a hilarious Instagram Reel, Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to music composer Palash Muchhal. Her World Cup-winning teammates, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, also feature in the viral video.

“Bhai, bahot khush lag raha hai. Baat kya hai? (Bro, you’re looking very happy. What’s the matter?)” Jemimah tells Smriti.

Others also ask the same question while Smriti Mandhana whistles in glee.

The champions performed a dance to the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Smriti Mandhana declares in Sanjay Dutt’s voice, “Card chhapwa le. Suit silwa le. (Get the cards printed. Get the suits tailored).”

At first, the Instagram reel looked like a fun team moment. Then, Mandhana raised her hand and revealed her engagement ring, giving fans the long-awaited confirmation.

Filmmaker and photographer Enoch Rodrigues, Jemimah’s brother, edited the video. Dr Prachi Gavali shot the viral video.

Palash Muchhal, the brother of singer Palak Muchhal, earlier hinted at their relationship during an event in Indore. The Bollywood composer joked that Smriti Mandhana would soon become Indore’s daughter-in-law.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana reportedly connected through common social and professional circles. Their romance became public in 2024 when they confirmed they were dating.

Since then, they have supported one another openly at events and on social media. Their upcoming wedding is eagerly awaited by people from both the sports and Bollywood.

Palak Muchhal earlier spoke warmly about Smriti, calling her a “beautiful person” and her “best friend”.

“My relationship with Smriti Mandhana is something that I truly cherish in my life. She’s a beautiful person. We’re very close,” she said.

“Her talent is not a fluke; it is strong. She excels in her job, is family-oriented, and values a lot. She is my best friend," she added.​

Is Smriti Mandhana getting married on 23 November? According to multiple media outlets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the couple for their upcoming wedding. The message states that the wedding will take place on 23 November.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the message. In fact, it appears to be a fan-made version.

The language is far too poetic for a PMO document and does not align with the formal style typically used in official greetings. The titles “Sou” and “Chi” are regional terms, not the standard “Smt” and “Shri” used in government notes.

The national emblem appears stretched, and the layout does not align with the actual PMO letterheads. There is also no date, reference number, seal or official footer, all of which are mandatory in authentic PMO communications. The signature looks copied as well.

A viral PMO document wishes the couple

“As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership,” says the reported message.