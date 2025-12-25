Subscribe

Steam down for thousands of users on Christmas Eve — is Valve's game distribution service working again?

Reports of the Steam being down started coming in at around 2 pm ET, as hundreds of thousands of users reported issues with Valve's video game distribution service.

Updated25 Dec 2025, 01:47 AM IST
Image showing various iterations of the Steam logo.
Image showing various iterations of the Steam logo.(X/@Steam)

Video game distribution service Steam was down for hundreds of thousands of users globally on Christmas Eve, and with the outage stretching for over an hour, the issue could be serious.

Reports of the service being down started coming in at around 2 pm ET, before being restored around 2.39 pm. The restoration, however, was brief.

Is Steam working again?

As of writing this, services had not been restored, as per the unofficial Steam Status website that tracks outages.

As per the website, Steam is experiencing "web socket errors", which are affecting the entire Steam store, community, and web API.

Pageviews on Steam Status had also spiked to 274,000 at the time of updating this, indicating a large scale outage.

Screengrab from Steam Status showing the status of Valve's game distribution service.

When Mint attempted to access Steam, it showed an error.

Screenshot showing the error while trying to access the Steam store page.

Valve, which runs Steam, has yet to issue an official update: nothing has thus far been posted on either Valve or Steam's social media handles.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
 
